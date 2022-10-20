Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,381 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000.

GDO opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

