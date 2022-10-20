Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,199 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

