Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.