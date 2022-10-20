Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,621 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOE. Stolper Co increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 62,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 211,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $8.87 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

