Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,338 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 78.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 321,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 18.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 357.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,138 shares in the company, valued at $458,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,910.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,838. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.