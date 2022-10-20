Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,705 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 242.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.59. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

