Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 368,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 98,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 594.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 86,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,577,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.28. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.