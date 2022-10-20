Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 0.3 %

Corteva stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

