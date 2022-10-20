Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $400.25 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

