Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,684 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Progyny by 216.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $23,652,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Progyny by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Progyny by 99.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,699 shares of company stock worth $11,715,391. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

