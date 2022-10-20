Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,095,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 538,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,512,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.80.

Pool Trading Down 6.5 %

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $298.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.04 and a 200-day moving average of $371.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.35 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

