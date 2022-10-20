Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 312,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.50. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,388.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

