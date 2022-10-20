Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in CommScope by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CommScope by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 20.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CommScope by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COMM opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

