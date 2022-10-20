Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Argo Group International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Argo Group International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Argo Group International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 144,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Stock Up 2.8 %

ARGO opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $799.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -35.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

