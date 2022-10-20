Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fabrinet by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fabrinet by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Fabrinet by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile



Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

