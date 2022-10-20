Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,643 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $335.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $672.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

