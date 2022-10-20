Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 228,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 562,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 89,935 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

