Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,155 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth about $2,419,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE:FDP opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

