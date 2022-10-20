Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IRadimed by 44.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at $638,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRMD opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.08. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

