Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 11.4% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xometry Stock Performance

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $376,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,081.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $376,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,081.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,719.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,140 shares of company stock worth $7,793,800. Insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XMTR opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

