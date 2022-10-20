Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,345 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

