Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,156,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,534 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 1,135.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NN by 128.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 239,510 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of NN by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,153,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NN by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 61,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.66.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.70 million. NN had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

