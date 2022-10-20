Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,177 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after buying an additional 77,567 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.84 and a beta of 0.50. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

