Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,117 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Andersons by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Andersons by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.73. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ANDE. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,534,256.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,909,132.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,972. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

