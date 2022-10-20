Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,233 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% in the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after buying an additional 377,861 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKYA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $110,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,296 shares of company stock valued at $493,577. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

