Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Insider Activity

Amcor Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

