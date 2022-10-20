Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $241.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.99 and its 200 day moving average is $289.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.93.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

