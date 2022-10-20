Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 11,179 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ECL opened at $145.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

