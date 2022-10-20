Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 11,840 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in National Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 14.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on National Bank to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

