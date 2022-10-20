Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 129,096 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,096 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 41.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 18.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,355,000 after acquiring an additional 181,942 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5,200.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,905 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

