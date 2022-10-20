Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 15,287 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.33. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

