Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 155,213 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155,213 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.82.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.04.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

