Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 15,792 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 73,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $55,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristow Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bristow Group to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $755.67 million, a P/E ratio of 300.59 and a beta of 1.36. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $301.74 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

