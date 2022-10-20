Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 208,571 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,571 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 540.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,855 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 176.5% during the first quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $2,555,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 1.1 %

BKD stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $874.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.40 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKD. Barclays lowered their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

