Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 26,017 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,017 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 94.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Gartner by 167.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 18,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 93.8% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $286.27 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day moving average of $274.31.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

