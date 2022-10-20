Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 26,497 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,497 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $159.47 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.64.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

