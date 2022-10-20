Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 31,868 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,868 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ichor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 525.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $641.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

