Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 34,279 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,279 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 679,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

