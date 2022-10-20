Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 415,786 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415,786 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 23.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALE stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

