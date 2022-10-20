Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 42,386 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $260.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.61 and its 200-day moving average is $268.89. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.75.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

