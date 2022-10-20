Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 47,878 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,878 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,134 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

