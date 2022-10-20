Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 607 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $163.06 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.86.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

