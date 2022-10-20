Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 74,081 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,081 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 88,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 59.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 201,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.