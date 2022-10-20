Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,077 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 53,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Cowen began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,777,101.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,489. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

