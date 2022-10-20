Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 167,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

