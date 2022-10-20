Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $215.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $275.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.92.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,984 shares of company stock worth $10,637,247. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

