Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,955 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.1 %

INGR stock opened at $83.92 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

