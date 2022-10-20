Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $403,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,215,000. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 57,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

