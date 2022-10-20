Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Unitil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Unitil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 283,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UTL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $789.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

