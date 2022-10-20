Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 83,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,419,152 shares.The stock last traded at $28.94 and had previously closed at $30.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Ally Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

